Selena Gomez sports orange corset top, new photos leave fans stunned [PICS INSIDE] 

American actor-singer Selena Gomez has yet again created a buzz among netizens with her latest outing on Instagram. On Sunday, the Lose You to Love Me singer dropped three new photos on her account, flaunting an orange outfit. The first two were selfies while the last one gave us a better look at her ensemble.



In the first two images, the actress was seen sporting an orange corset while in the last one, she paired the outfit with a matching jacket. Her hair was tied in a sleek ponytail and she completed the look accessorising with golden hoop earrings and a diamond choker.

Soon, the Comments section was swept with love from Selenators. While one wrote, “Orange looks so good on her,” another wrote, “Selena can't stop serving.” Another fan gushed, “Selena is 31 years old and still look the same as she did when she was on Disney Channel.”

Selena is quite popular on her social media handles, especially TikTok and Instagram. In fact, in February this year, she regained her fame as the most followed woman on Instagram, becoming the first woman to reach 400 million followers on the social media platform in March. The former Disney star is also an entrepreneur and was recently in the news for the launch of her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, in India.

