‘Game of Thrones’ actor Darren Kent passes away aged 36

British actor Darren Kent who was known for his roles in popular TV series such as Game of Thrones, EastEnders, and the recently released film Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, tragically passed away on Friday at the age of 36. The news of his passing was confirmed by his talent agency, Carey Dodd Associates, in a statement shared on their X account on Tuesday.

The agency expressed profound sorrow as they shared, “It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend were by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend.”

Hailing from Essex, Darren's passion for acting was evident from an early age. He pursued his craft at Italia Conti and graduated in 2007. His breakthrough came with the 2008 horror film Mirrors, marking his first major acting role. Subsequently, he graced the screen with a memorable appearance in a Game of Thrones episode, portraying a goatherd in Slavers Bay. His most recent role saw him as a reanimated corpse in the 2023 movie Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Darren's acting portfolio extended to projects such as Snow White and the Huntsman, Marshal's Law, Bloody Cuts, The Frankenstein Chronicles, Blood Drive, Les Misérables, Green Fingers, EastEnders, Happy Hours, Love Without Walls, and Birds Sorrow.

The artiste won the Best Actor award at the Van D'or Awards in 2012. He earned this accolade for his portrayal of Danny, a character afflicted by a rare skin condition that confined him indoors, in the film Sunny Boy.

Darren himself faced a similar challenge, grappling with a skin disorder, osteoporosis, and arthritis. Beyond his acting prowess, he demonstrated his creative versatility as an accomplished writer and director. His directorial effort in the 2021 short film You Know Me garnered recognition, earning him a January Award.