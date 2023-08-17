Ali Fazal becomes the first Indian actor to perform in an Off-Broadway Production

Ali Fazal is ready to bring yet another laurel back home when he will step in as the first Indian actor to star in an Off-Broadway Production in New York City. Fazal’s acting has been applauded both in the Indian film industry and in Hollywood. This time he will be a part of an experimental drama which is anticipated to be a milestone in his career.

The audience will be able to see Fazal on stage in his Off-Broadway debut for a limited period of four weeks only in New York City. The production is being directed by Alexander Malichnikov and the rehearsals would be beginning from the month of October. The show promises to be a treat for the theatre-goers.

Talking about being a part of the production Fazal comments, “It's a dream come true to be part of the Off-Broadway tradition, which has produced some of the most groundbreaking and innovative productions in history. I am thrilled to embark on this new journey and bring forth an experimental drama that I hope will resonate with audiences from diverse backgrounds." With his performance, he hopes to enthrall the audience and share his craft with global theatre lovers.

Fazal, in the past year, has mesmerized audiences with his performances in Death on the Nile opposite Gal Gadot and Kandahar with Gerard Butler. Off-Broadway being the illustrious platform that it is, has often given way for many Hollywood actors to be a part of it. With Fazal making history by being the only Indian actor to take the stage, he would truly represent diversity and Indian theatre on a global level.