After his debut in Telugu cinema with the hit action-thriller Oosaravelli, alongside Jr NTR and the charismatic Tamannaah Bhatia, Adhvik Mahajan is now ready for a comeback with another Telugu flick Shooter (working title). The action-thriller is directed by Ashok Teja and its details are under the wraps for now. The film will be another notch on Adhvik’s belt of varied roles spanning in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi cinema. As Adhvik was in Hyderabad for filming, we caught up with him for a candid chat about his cinematic experiences, life’s twists and turns, his jet setting adventures, and those fitness aspirations that seem just a tad elusive to most of us. He also speaks on lessons in love, all thanks to his decade-old married life with college sweetheart, Neha Adhvik Mahajan.

Adhvik Mahajan

How did you cope up with the language barrier while shooting for Shooter?

I experienced some initial nervousness as the entire unit conversed in Telugu, and I barely had any understanding. At a moment, I even wondered if they were having a field day, making fun of me (laughs). However, the team’s supportive nature played a crucial role, and it took me only a few days to become more comfortable.

You’ve worked in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi cinema. How do each of them differ?

As an actor, there isn’t a significant distinction. The core elements of emotions, expressions, and dialogues generally remain consistent. Ultimately, as an artiste, the essence of the moment takes precedence. The performing medium does not hold much significance as long as the actor has the chance to showcase their skills.

Adhvik Mahajan

How the taste of today’s generation has changed in terms of consuming content?

Nowadays people are direct in expressing their preferences through social media. In the past, there seemed to be a tendency to accept content without much scrutiny that led to films being made with a certain formulae. Now people have a very clear opinion about what they want to consume. In fact, if they like something, they will actively promote it through word of mouth and vice-versa. In today’s time, even if you have the biggest budget and megastars for a project, which in real, doesn’t connect with people, it is bound to flop. The coming generation asks for what it wants. Perhaps this is why real stories of ordinary people are coming to life. And, thanks to India’s 130 crore population, even if a project is not so great, it will still have viewers!

You always seem to be travelling to some enthralling destinations. But more than the destination, it’s the experience that matters. Has any expedition moved you from within?

I frequently embark on journeys to religious destinations, and one such place I often visit is Tirupati Balaji. The divine energy I encounter there is truly captivating. It resonates with me on a profound level. However, when discussing vacations in a broader sense, there is a memorable trip that stands out. My wife, a few friends, and I went to Turkey in February, this year. This particular adventure left me feeling immensely grateful for life itself. Allow me to elaborate: upon our return from this delightful 15-day vacation, Turkey was struck by a devastating earthquake. The tremors were of such magnitude that many lost their life and livelihoods. During our Turkey tour, my wife had purchased a bag from a designer store and the bag was to be shipped to India. When we called them to know about shipping, we were disheartened to learn that the very store was lost in dust and debris. The stark contrast between the joyful and lively memories of our vacation and the devastation wrought by the earthquake sent shivers down our spines. It was a poignant reminder of how swiftly and ruthlessly life’s course can change. We, humans are insignificant in the larger scheme of things!

Adhvik with wife Neha

You complete a decade of marital bliss this year. We often see you post pictures with your wife, Neha. What has worked out for you in marriage?

Our relationship has always been built on the foundation of friendship. Our dynamic is centered around mutual support and shared experiences. In today’s fast-paced world, I’ve noticed a shift in people’s patience levels, as many seem to seek quick fixes and shortcuts in relationships and marriages. However, when it comes to marriage, it’s imperative to recognise that cultivating a strong understanding with your partner takes time. The process requires nurturing and a willingness to grow together.

What do you think are the challenges that modern love faces?

We as a collective people are so habitual of living an independent, self-made life before marriage that it can sometimes lead to difficulties in adjusting in a union. When we become so selfsufficient that we make our own decisions in life and do everything all alone, we feel like we don’t need anyone. I feel that mindset is dangerous for your relationship because when you meet someone in your life, you are already full; and you meet them with the perspective that you don’t need anything from them. When the other person tries to contribute something, you feel it is an intrusion. So the partner starts seeming like a burden. One needs to be mentally clear that it’s not about wheather you ‘need’ that person or not. It’s about a ‘journey’ together. After a certain point of time, you start feeling lonely and would want someone to enjoy life with.

Tell us about your fitness regimen as you look fit as a fiddle, all the time.

I have been into fitness since the last 20 years! I have done gymnastics, yoga, MMA, swimming, and more by continuously switching my routine. Experimenting with various activities brings me joy. The key is to consistently put in effort without any excuses.



