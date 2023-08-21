Mumbai's famous dancing cop, Amol Kamble, grooves to Rajinikanth's Kaavaalaa 

Superstar Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia's song Kaavaalaa is a complete banger, agrees Mumbai's dancing cop Amol Kamble, who has given his own spin to the number. A video on Instagram featuring Amol Kamble, shows him dancing on the track with social media artiste Shreya Singh to Kaavaalaa, sung by Shilpa Rao.

The video features Kamble and Singh matching steps to the song Kaavaalaa. They even gave their quirky spin to the choreography before breaking into the hook step. Crediting Shreya for the choreography, Kamble captioned it: “#kaavaalaa must be banger.”

The track, which is from the film Jailer, originally picturised on Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth, has been trending since its release. A couple of days back, even the Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki grooved to this song and his video garnered a lot of love on Twitter. As he posted the dance clip, he expressed his admiration for Rajinikanth.

Jailer is a Tamil-language action thriller film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. It was released theatrically on August 10, 2023. The film grossed Rs. 400–500 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023.

Ever since the release of the film, Rajinikanth has been going to several states in the country. He visited the Rajrappa temple in Jharkhand. He then met the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and after that travelled to Ayodhya.

