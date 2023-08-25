7 actors we're crushing on right now!

Since time immemorial, actors have swooned generations of fans with their look and persona on silver screen. We list the current crop of suave male actors who are ruling hearts with their smouldeirng looks and infectious smile.

Aditya Roy Kapur

With his charismatic smile and versatile acting chops, Aditya Roy Kapoor has us swooning. From intense dramas to charming rom-coms, he effortlessly steals the spotlight.

Varun Tej

Varun Tej is one actor who effortlessly combines striking good looks with impeccable acting prowess. With a presence that commands attention and a range that knows no bounds, Varun Tej is our man crush everyday.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's undeniable charm and dedication to his craft make him a favourite. His transformative performances and soulful energy keep us hooked.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra's rugged appeal and boyish charm create a winning combination. He effortlessly transitions from roles, leaving us wanting more.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's energy and unique style make him an ultimate crush. His fearless approach to roles, coupled with his infectious enthusiasm, keeps us thoroughly entertained.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda's charismatic aura and intense performances have captured hearts time and again. His raw talent and edgy roles make him a definite crush.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan's powerful presence and dashing looks are impossible to ignore. Whether he's in action-packed blockbusters or emotive dramas, he leaves a lasting impression beyond boarders.