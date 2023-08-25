Actor Luv Sinha on Gadar 2, and  upcoming projects

Actor Luv Sinha’s journey can be a perfect foil to the argument that star kids always have it easy in Bollywood. Debuting 13 years back in the much-forgotten film Saadiyan, Luv finally saw the face of success with his third film, Gadar 2, where he stands out in the small but impressive role of Farid. Luv will also be seen with his illustrious actor-politician father Shatrughan Sinha in the web series Gangster that’s slated for a year-end release. We speak to the very candid actor about being a part of Gadar2’s success and his acting journey so far.

Since your debut in 2010, you have done only 3 films. Why?

I didn’t choose to do three films, there were other offers that I felt were not correct. At certain points I was chosen for a few films but for whatever reasons I did not end up being part of them.

Gadar has got such a massive response, how do u feel?

Gadar 2 is a blockbuster that’s shattering records and I am happy to be a part of it. People would have questioned the fact that my role isn't lengthy but success silences everyone. I made the right decision by agreeing to be a part of it. In 13 years of my career, Gadar2 is the most successful film I have done in terms of exposure n visibility.

The film also teaches us not to ignore the mass audiences, who will always show up for movies they relate to. One shouldn’t ignore what made Hindi cinema this big, especially, the great music and raw emotions which were highlights of our yesteryear films. We needed a film like Gadar 2 and I’m really happy it has come at this time.

How did you prepare to play Farid?

Director Anil Sharma gave me a brief of Farid, the character I play in Gadar 2, and I had to prepare by building on his nature, the way he dresses and what his thought processes are like. Farid studied in abroad and returned to Pakistan after living in England for quite a few years, so, he had a different mindset. Since I have a good command over Hindi and understand Urdu quite well, that helped me convey the emotions properly.

Do you think OTT platforms have opened up a wide gamut of opportunities for actors?

Yes, of course, it has. But I also believe that cinema will always be cinema and nothing will replace the joy and magic of seeing a film in a theatre along with others. Cinema unifies audiences and brings us all together, nothing beats the magic of movies at theatres.

Will you be exploring the web space?

Of course, very soon my Hindi web series Gangster will release where I have acted with my father for the first time and I am also in talks for another big show.