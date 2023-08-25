Sanjay Leela Bhansali sweeps National Award yet again

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has created magic for the seventh time with Gangubai Kathiawadi receiving the National Award at the 69th National Film Awards 2023 List for Best Editing and Best Screenplay. Alia Bhatt was also awarded the Best Actress award alongside Kriti Sanon for Mimi.

A historical win for Indian cinema, Bhansali’s movie starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role captivated the audience last year with its mega success. It went on to create records in a post-pandemic era and swept away major awards post-release.

Bhansali took home the award for Best Editing and Best Screenplay along with Utkarshini Vashishtha. The film also won in the categories of Best Dialogue which went to Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia and Best Make-up awarded to Preetisheel Singh D'souza.

Previously, he took home awards in the categories of Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for Devdas in 2002; Best Feature Film in Hindi for Black in 2005; Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for Mary Kom in 2014; Best Director for Bajirao Mastani in 2015; Best Music Director for Padmaavat in 2018.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was a game-changer in the field of cinema when it was released right after the pandemic. It ruled the silver screens for quite some time and garnered almost 363.46 crores worldwide.