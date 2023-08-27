5 fashionable ways in which birthday boy Jim Sarbh rocked the world 

Jim Sarbh, the Made in Heaven Season 2 actor celebrates his birthday today on August 27. As the world celebrates with him, here’s looking at some ground-breaking fashion choices made by him.

Just like his acting prowess and versatility have stolen the hearts of the audience, similarly his impeccably polished and classic fashion choices have also made headlines. From subtle colours to bolder choices, from casuals to trending, he never backs out from experimenting with his looks, which he wears with confidence and a smile.

The classic avatar

His classic looks give off the old-world charm. Clean-shaved in a perfectly tailored and fitted suit and tie makes him elegantly attractive. He could be seen wearing these ensembles in the web series Rocket Boys.

Cool statements

One can up their winter fashion game by taking some inspiration from him. Rustic earthy tones in a turtleneck ensemble with dark coloured overcoat oozes comfort and sophistication, all at once.

Up the casual game

He takes casual dressing a notch higher with a touch of panache. Pairing a vest and tracks, he gives a new definition to leisure wear.

Elegance through attire

Pushing the boundaries further, he mesmerizes the audience in a silk blazer and pant set. His choice of attire reflects his daring attitude towards fashion which blends effortlessly and with confidence into elegance.

Trendsetter

A colour is not associated with any gender. Jim has been known for breaking boundaries and does it yet again when he pairs a pink blazer with striped pants.

Jim has often portrayed gender-fluid fashion with ease and charm. His choices portray that he is not a follower of trends but a trendsetter himself.

