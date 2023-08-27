Britney Spears spotted with a massive fake ring amid split from Sam Asghari

In a recent video shared by pop sensation Britney Spears, the artiste caught the eye of her fans with a sizeable ring on her finger, although it turns out the ring is a replica following her separation from Sam Asghari.

The divorce petition cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ between Sam and Britney as reported by a media organisation. The couple was engaged in September 2021 and exchanged vows in June 2022. Both Sam and Britney have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the divorce.

The video in question featured Britney in a low-rise underwear ensemble, paired with a black and blue mock neck bra top. Dancing in her room to the tune of S.O.S by Indila, she showcased different outfits during her twirls. She playfully captioned the video as “Re-edit.” Britney notably replaced her 4-carat engagement ring with a large teal moissanite stone on a silver setting. The original ring was a gift from Sam in September 2021.

According to sources, Britney is ready to part with her engagement ring. An insider shared, “Sam can have that ring. It was free from the jeweller and she doesn’t want it anymore. She has enough diamonds.”

Reports said that communication between Sam and Britney has now shifted to their legal representatives, with the two no longer speaking directly. While both celebrities have posted about the divorce on social media, there has been no direct interaction between them. Sources revealed to the media that after Sam left Britney’s residence, all communication between the two ceased.