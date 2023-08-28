Singer Armaan Malik proposes to longtime beau Aashna Shroff, dreamy photos go viral

Love is in the air for singer Armaan Malik as he recently got engaged to fashion blogger and social media personality Aashna Shroff. The delightful news was unveiled on Monday when Armaan took to his Instagram to share a heartwarming series of proposal pictures. Accompanying the snapshots was the caption, “And our forever has only just begun.” Aashna also posted the pictures on her Instagram, writing, “Your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you (white heart emoji).”

Although the couple has reportedly been in a relationship since 2019, their engagement marks their first public confirmation of their romantic journey together. The images captured a special moment as Armaan knelt down on one knee to slip a ring onto Aashna's finger.

For the occasion, Aashna donned an adorned white and red dress, beautifully contrasted by Armaan's choice of a beige suit. A photograph shared by Armaan particularly stood out, with the singer tenderly kissing Aashna's forehead during an outdoor photoshoot.