Guns & Gulaabs star Manuj Sharma shares heartfelt BTS post

Raj & DK have created magic again on the web space with their latest release Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix. With the success of this 90s genre blend series, actor Manuj Sharma who plays Raj Kummar Rao’s friend pens a heartfelt note to the actor and the creators through an Instagram post. He even shared some memorable photographs from the shoot scenes.

The actor brought to life ’Bunty’ in the show and has captured hearts worldwide through his acting prowess. Through his post, one can understand the deep bond he has formed with his character, and co-stars, and the kind of appreciation he has been receiving since the release of the show.

In a BTS post on Instagram, he shared photographs and captioned it "I got to spend an incredible time on the sets of Guns and Gulaabs. What a great learning it has been. Thank you @rajanddk Sir for having me. Ready to trade some secrets from the sets."

His co-actors and colleagues like Adarsh Gourav, Abhishek Banerjee, Shreya Dhanwanthary have all left heart emoticons on the post. His fans too have filled the post with comments of appreciation for his role in the series.

Guns & Gulaabs has an ensemble cast including Raj Kummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, Adarsh Gourav, TJ Bhanu, and others, and is streaming on Netflix.

