Kriti Sanon unveils sister Nupur Sanon’s poster from Tiger Nageswara Rao

Actor Kriti Sanon has been winning the hearts of the audience with stellar performances in movies. Recently she also opened up her production company called Blue Butterfly Films. In a recent post shared by the actor-producer on her social media, she unveils the first look of sister Nupur Sanon who is soon set to be seen in the grand movie Tiger Nageswara Rao.

The movie is expected to be released on October 20. It also stars Ravi Teja, John Abraham, and many others. The poster reveals Nupur Sanon’s character name as Sara who is seen sitting in a window seat on a train wearing a blue ensemble and having a minimalistic look.

Sanon captions the post, “Nothing makes me feel prouder than to launch my sister’s first PAN INDIA film Poster! #TigerNageswaraRao… Meet our TIGER'S LOVE… Introducing @nupursanon as the lovely Sara from the GRAND WORLD of #TigerNageswaraRao… WORLDWIDE HUNT begins from October 20th”

The post has garnered a lot of appreciation as well as Nupur’s look has been positively received. Industry colleagues and friends have left heart emojis and comments on the post wishing Nupur good luck on her forthcoming movie.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is inspired by true rumours about the crime capital Stuartpurum also known as the Tiger Zone. It is written and directed by Vamsee and produced by Abhishek Agarwal. The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam simultaneously.