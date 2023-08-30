Actor Mithila Palkar shines in a cream sari for Onam

Actor Mithila Palkar shared a post of herself wearing a gorgeous cream and golden sari on the occasion of Onam. The actor was dressed with minimal make-up but looked impactful and stunning with her simplicity and natural beauty.

Palkar can be seen wearing an off-white or cream sari with a golden zari border along with golden triangular motifs running all over the sari. She paired it with a white and golden check blouse. Her hair was neatly tied into a bun with a garland of course. She wore matching earrings and a neckpiece along with a potli bag.

The post is captioned, “Onam Ashamsakal, you guys! Have an extra share of payasam for me - whichever is your favourite one…” She wished the audience on the auspicious occasion of Onam.

Friends and fans have commented on the post and have appreciated her look a lot. Chef Marina Balakrishnan commented, “Onashamsakal to you too” while actor Anna Benn wrote, “Happy Onam beautiful.” Shreya Dhanwantary recently seen in Guns & Gulaabs left a heart emoticon on her post.

The actor looked stunning in her traditional ensemble and sure made quite a few heads turn.