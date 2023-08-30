Sanjay Dutt and Priya Dutt share adorable Raksha Bandhan posts

On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sanjay Dutt shares an adorable post with his sisters Priya and Namrata and captions a heartfelt post on his social media.

According to the post, he writes, “My dearest Priya and Anju, on this Raksha Bandhan, I want to remind you both of the deep love and respect I hold for you. Just as you've been my pillar of strength, I promise to always stand by you, protecting and cherishing our bond. May our connection remain as pure and unbreakable as a sister's love. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Raksha Bandhan!”

The post has already garnered a lot of love from friends and fans. Priya comments, “Love you always bhaiya and we will be there for each other.” Priya currently serves as Chairperson Nargis Dutt Foundation and also shared the post on her Instagram Stories. She even added a few more unseen photographs of her brother in her stories.

In an Instagram post made by her where she shares a different set of photos, she writes, “Raksha Bandhan Celebrates the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters. A promise to care for and protect each other. Bhaiya and Didi you both have been a rock in my life, I know whatever I do, whatever decision I make you are there beside me in support. our bond is unbreakable and will always be that way. love you. Happy Raksha Bandhan @duttsanjay @namrata62 #rakshabandhan”