Shabana Azmi pens heartfelt note for Alia Bhatt

Shabana Azmi pens down a loving note for her screen granddaughter Alia Bhatt. The two were recently seen together in Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahani. Azmi took to Instagram and posted a photograph with Alia Bhatt and wrote a note for the young actor.

The photograph is captioned, “My lovely lovely @aliaabhatt . My cup brimmeth over with pride at how you are on top of your game in every way… Nazar na lage !...#soni Razdan #MaheshBhatt #ranbirkapoor”

Actor Soni Razdan and Bhatt’s mother commented on the post, “ Such a beautiful picture” followed by heart emoticons. Actor Kanwaljit Singh also commented, “Bachchi Bahot kamaal hai mashallah!!” (The kid is very talented). Divya Dutta also left a heart emoticon in the wonderful post.

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her recent National Award win for the Best Actress for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Shabana Azmi was also last seen sharing space with Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in R. Balki’s Ghoomer.

The post has already garnered positive and appreciative responses from industry friends and colleagues and their fans alike since it was posted .