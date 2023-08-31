Prosenjit Chatterjee pens warm note for friend Rituparno Ghosh

On the occasion of Rituparno Ghosh’s birth anniversary, friend and actor Prosenjit Chatterjee makes a heartwarming post on Instagram.

Taking the social media the actor writes [translated to English from Bangla], “ Happy Birthday Ritu…You haven’t forgotten our birthday special breakfast…Our friendship and work together…I know you are always beside me…Stay well friend.”

Chatterjee has worked with Ghosh on several occasions. Their friendship was forged when Chatterjee played a cameo in the 1994 movie Unishe April which explored the estranged relations between a mother and a daughter. He was paired opposite Rituparna Sengupta in Utsab which was released in 2000 and explored familial relations through a festive reunion.

Prosenjit’s career reached a new high when he played the role of Mahendra in Choker Bali opposite Aishwarya Rai [ Bachchan] and Raima Sen. The adaptation of Tagore’s novel of the same name was a directorial in 2003. In Dosar which was released in 2006, he was paired opposite Konkona Sen Sharma and the movie revolved around a husband-wife relationship. He also did a cameo in The Last Lear in 2007.

In 2008 Khela, he played the role of an idealistic director while in 2009, Sob Charitro Kalponik he played a poet and shared screen space with Bipasha Basu. His last collaboration with Ghosh was in 2011 where he played one of the leads in Noukadubi, again based on Tagore’s writings.

Chatterjee’s posts have had positive reactions from his friends and fans remembering the genius that Ghosh had been throughout his successful career in creating cinema for a global audience.