Rituparna Sengupta posts about Rituparno Ghosh on his birth anniversary

Actor Rituparna Sengupta shares a heartfelt post for late director Rituparno Ghosh on the occasion of his birth anniversary today. Ghosh has been instrumental in placing Indian movies on the global map after Satyajit Ray. His films including Unishe April, Dahan, Bariwali, Titli, Utshob, and many more have not only garnered National Awards but have also depicted the complexities in what may be assumed as simplicity of life.

Sengupta posted a photograph of Ghosh and captions[ translated to English from Bengali], “ Happy Birthday Ritu da…your presence is lifelong…I still experience your love and care… Stay well”

Sengupta had acted several times under the direction of Ghosh. She first appeared in his 1997 movie Dahan which made her win the National Film Award for Best Actress with colleague Indrani Halder. They reunited in the 2000 movie Utshob which showcased the reunion of a joint family but also brought out the complexities of the same in an aesthetic manner.

Ghosh has been one of the leading directors to have directed movies in Bengali, English, and Hindi and has worked with actors across industries. From the entire Bachchan family to Soha Ali Khan, Kirron Kher, Jackie Shroff, Deepti Naval, and others like Raima Sen, Riya Sen, Tota Roy Choudhury, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Arpita Chatterjee, Aparna Sen, Konkona Sen Sharma and many others have been part of his ensemble cast.

His untimely demise would always leave a hole in the entertainment industry but his repertory of sheer on-screen brilliance would give fuel for thought for generations of directors to come.