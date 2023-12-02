Take a look inside Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's magical wedding

In a celebration steeped in tradition and love, Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram sealed their bond in a traditional Meitei ceremony. The duo, who have been partners for a long time, shared a glimpse of their official wedding album on Instagram, giving fans an intimate look into their special day.

The newly shared wedding video, captured by their official wedding photographer, offers a behind-the-scenes view of the couple's journey. Lin, adorned in a pink sari and traditional Manipuri makeup, radiated elegance as she prepared for the festivities, which included temple visits a day before the Imphal-based wedding on November 29 at Chumthang Sanapung.

The heartwarming two-minute clip showcases Lin walking down the aisle accompanied by her family, while Randeep, dressed in ethnic white attire, made his way to the enchanting ceremony venue. The footage also provided glimpses of the wedding rituals and captured the joyous moments of Randeep and Lin at their wedding dinner.

The couple, exuding grace and charm, donned golden and white ensembles respectively for the celebratory dinner, attended by close friends and family. The all-white decor, complemented by a three-tiered wedding cake adorned with pink and peach flowers, added to the sophistication of the occasion.

Following the joyous event, heartfelt wishes poured in from Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sayani Gupta, Vijay Varma, and Aahana Kumra. Union minister Kiren Rijiju also extended his congratulations and shared a snippet from the wedding ceremony.

Expressing their newfound union, Randeep and Lin shared on Instagram, “From today, we are one (heart and infinity emojis). Just married.” The couple, hand in hand, made their first public appearance as husband and wife at Mumbai airport upon their return. Reports suggest that they will soon host a wedding reception in Mumbai.

