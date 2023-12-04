Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome right before coming on Koffee With Karan Season 7

Apart from all the drama and controversies, Karan Johar's couch on Koffee With Karan has witnessed some of the sweetest moments in celebrity relationships and the upcoming episode is proof. Dropping new episodes every Thursday, this week, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal are coming together and they seemed all prepped to spill some beans on their married life.

During the episode, Kiara revealed that she was proposed by Sidharth Malhotra during their vacation to Rome and right after, the Shershaah actor graced one of Koffee With Karan's episodes. Surprised with how well Sid kept everything under the wraps, Vicky said, "He played it really well."

For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra graced the couch this season as well with Varun Dhawan. The duo starred in the fifth episode where the two jokingly accused Karan of "attacking married men." Other than these two, so far the show has seen Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, the Deol brothers, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Rani Mukherji-Kajol.

Further in the upcoming episode, Karan asked about the names Katrina and Sid use to address their partners romantically. Revealing what Katrina Kaif calls Vicky, he said, "Bubu, Baby and Aye," while Kiara revealed that she calls Sid "Monkey"

On the work front, Vicky and Kiara first shared screen space in the 2018 romantic comedy, Lust Stories directed by Karan Johar. Later, she starred in lead roles in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar. The 2022 comedy thriller, written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan under the banner of Dharma Productions, opened to positive reviews