Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal rescued after being stranded in Chennai floods for hours

Chennai recently faced a flooding crisis due to Cyclone Michaung and the Tamil Nadu government is going above and beyond with its rescue missions. Updates on the same were shared by actor Vishnu Vishal who was stuck in his house without electricity, water and a weak phone signal due to the waterlogging. Apart from him, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and badminton player Jwala Gutta were also stranded.

Now, as per the last tweet by Vishnu, the three have been rescued by the fire and fighters department and evacuated to a safe location. In the photos that are now going viral on social media, we see Aamir, Vishnu and Jwala seated in an inflated boat.

Sharing the photos, Vishnu tweeted, "Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam...Saw 3 boats functioning already Great work by the TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly."

Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal rescued

Previously, sharing his ordeal of being stranded in the city amidst the flood, Vishnu had said, "Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in Karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity no wifi. No phone signal. Nothing. Only on the terrace at a particular point I get some signal Let's hope I and so many here get some help. I can feel for people all over Chennai."

Apparently, Aamir was in Chennai to attend the birthday bash of superstar Kamal Haasan and had extended his trip for a couple of days. A few media reports also suggest that Aamir has temporarily relocated to Chennai to look after his mother during her treatment. He is yet to release an official statement after being rescued.

