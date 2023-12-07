Here's who wore what at the Academy Gala 2023

The Academy Museum Gala in 2023 took place in Los Angeles, CA. The annual fundraiser, which always has a lot of celebrity power, generates money for the museum's public programming and exhibitions. There are always some undoubtedly incredible fashion moments from the star-studded red carpet.

(L-R) Cara Delevingne, Deepika Padukone

Cara Delevingne

Among the best-dressed was Cara Delevingne, who wore a seductive black gown with a sheer expanse and a sculpted neckline. Her outfit was complemented by an incredible diamond necklace and bold red lips.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, the House Ambassador, wore a couture Louis Vuitton gown to the third Annual Academy Gala in Los Angeles. A little floor-sweeping embellishment adorned the one-shoulder gown. She accessorized the monochromatic look with a bracelet set and a pair of earrings that dangled. She only applied a small amount of blush and left her lips bare for makeup.

(L-R) Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber dazzled in a striking black dress with shimmering details. She wore delicate jewelry and little makeup, letting the Saint Laurent ensemble do all the talking.

Karlie Kloss

Glamorous in a black Schiaparelli suit, Karlie Kloss was a sight to behold when she appeared. She wore a provocative cutout bralette with a dramatic train attached, paired with flared pants.

(L-R) Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner attended the star-studded dinner wearing a beautiful crimson gown by Fendi.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, the worldwide phenomenon, was also present at the Academy Museum Gala in 2023. Her choice of clothing for the evening was a black gown with 3D floral designs made of shimmering silver around the neck. She accessorized her ensemble with a flawless diamond show.



Also read: Six Bollywood-inspired outfits to spruce up your winter wardrobe