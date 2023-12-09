Sharmila Tagore celebrates 79th birthday with family; Kareena and Sara share pictures

Actress Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 79th birthday yesterday. To celebrate the special occasion, the Pataudi clan threw a house party, with just the family and close friends in attendance. Taking to Instagram, daughter Soha Ali Khan, daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and granddaughter Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from the celebration.

In a series of pictures shared by Kareena, we can see Sharmila with a bunch of gifts in her hands, adorably planting a kiss on Kareena's cheek. Yet another picture shows Sharmila posing goofily with her grandson Taimur. Check out the pictures here:

Sara, on the other hand, shared pictures of the entire family posing together with Saif, his elder sister Saba, his younger sister Soha (who was with her daughter InaayaNaumi), wife Kareena, children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh and of course, mom Sharmila. In a video clip, Sara can be seen feeding Sharmila a piece of cake. Here are the clicks:

Soha Ali Khan, who was present there with her daughter and husband Kunal Khemu, also shared some pictures.

Sharmila was last seen in Gulmohar, a web series that follows the story of the Batra family, who rediscover their interpersonal relationships in the wake of moving out of their 34-year-old family home.

