Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury recalls bonding over food with Pankaj Tripathi

National award-winning director, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s (Tony) latest directorial Kadak Singh which was released on the OTT platform is garnering positive reviews all over. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Jaya Ahsan, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu and others. Reminiscing their first tryst Aniruddha recalls how Pankaj Tripathi and he bonded over food.

Roy Chowdhury mentions, “Pankaj ji cooks very well and is a complete foodie. We bonded over food. He had cooked a vegetarian Chinese fare and we started with Momos.” Their initial conversation was not just limited to movies, but rather it extended beyond. “I came to know more about him; his journey through the tinsel town, and his cinematic orientation and he similarly asked me about my roots. I had gone to his home in Madh Island and we had these momos and coffee in the evening, overlooking the sea visible from his home. He told me ‘Tony da, thoda khate hain, pite hain, jab time milega tab film bana lenge, no problem’. (Tony da, let’s eat and drink, when we have time we will make the film, no problem.)

Talking about working with Tripathi in the movie, Row Chowdhury notes, “He's a great actor. He understands the notes between the lines. He's fabulous, organic, and plays everything so correctly. It was genuinely a beautiful experience. We spoke, ate together, and bonded. It was like a cakewalk. Pankaj's dedication to the script was palpable; we had a great time working together. At the time of the last shot that we took in Calcutta, he asked me why we are finishing the film and let us shoot for a few more days.”

Kadak Singh which was released on December 8 is a Hindi thriller with an ensemble cast. It also marks Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan’s Hindi debut. The film is streaming on Zee5.