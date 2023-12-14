Shreyas Talpade hospitalised after a sudden heart attack post-shoot 

In a startling turn of events, actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack immediately after completing his shoot in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The actor, swiftly transported to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West, underwent angioplasty.

According to an anonymous source, the actor appeared in good health, shooting the entire day for the upcoming multi-starrer film, Welcome to the Jungle. The source mentioned, “He shot through the day, was fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital, but he collapsed on the way." The hospital confirmed his admission, stating, “Shreyas Talpade is admitted. He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited.”

Shreyas, renowned for his contributions to Hindi and Marathi cinema, has earned critical and commercial acclaim over his two-decade-long career, with a portfolio boasting more than 45 films.

The film Welcome to the Jungle boasts an extensive ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev, and singing siblings Daler