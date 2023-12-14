'Singham' actor Ravindra Berde passes away aged 78 after battling cancer

In an unfortunate turn of events, veteran actor Ravindra Bedre passed away on December 13. The Marathi actor was undergoing treatment for throat cancer at Tata Hospital in Mumbai and was discharged earlier this week. He succumbed to a heart attack yesterday and now, his fans are mourning his untimely demise with heartfelt social media posts.

The actor is survived by his wife, two children, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Former Member of Parliament, Dr Vikas Mahatme offered condolences to the bereaved family and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of veteran actor Ravindra Berde's passing. His timeless performances brought joy to countless fans for decades, making his characters feel like family. Though he's left us, his legacy lives on through his remarkable art. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Indian Film & TV Directors' Association also took to X to mourn Ravindra's demise. The tweet read, "@DirectorsIFTDA mourns the demise of veteran Marathi Actor Ravindra Berde. We pray to the Almighty to bless his noble soul and give courage to his bereaved family to bear the irreplaceable loss."

On the work front, Ravindra was a renowned member of the Marathi film community and worked with actors like Ashok Saraf, Vijay Chavan, Bharat Jadhav, Viju Khote and Sudhi Joshi. His filmography included Aaytya Gharat Gharoba, Pachadlela, Thartharat and Bhutacha Bhau. As for Hindi films, he starred in Rohit Shetty's Singham, Anil Kapoor-starrer Nayak and Yeshwant with Nana Patekar in the lead role.

