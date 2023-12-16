Triptii Dimri opens up about the meteoric rise in her Instagram followers post ‘Animal’ success

Triptii Dimri, known for her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster movie Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, has experienced a meteoric rise in Instagram followers. In a recent interview, the actor shared insights into the surge in her follower count post the success of Animal. Triptii, who now boasts 3.9 million followers compared to six lakhs some weeks ago, expressed gratitude for the support but clarified that she is not actively pursuing stardom.

“My friends and family are keeping track of my follower count. They keep sending me screenshots every now and then. In fact, every night, I’ve been checking messages on Instagram. It’s a wonderful feeling. You obviously feel great when people watch something you’ve done and they like and appreciate your performance in it. I’m in a good space.”

The actor, recognized for her supporting role in Animal, emphasised that she wasn't seeking this level of attention when signing up for the film. Triptii, who portrays Zoya Riaz in the film stated, “I just wanted to do Animal because the character was interesting. Achieving this kind of success wasn’t a plan. It just happened, and I feel very lucky and grateful. I’m not seeking stardom.”

In addition to Triptii and Ranbir, Animal also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Triptii's intimate scene with Ranbir in the movie has garnered attention, and she discussed the filming process in another recent interview.

On shooting the scene, Triptii highlighted the importance of sensitivity and communication on set. She shared, “Every five minutes, Ranbir Kapoor was checking up on me and asking, ‘Are you okay, are you comfortable?’ I think these things really matter. People are sensitive to these things.”

