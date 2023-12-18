Mohra actor Brijesh Tripathi dies at 72

Actor Brijesh Tripathi, who is known for his work in Bhojpuri cinema, passed away on Monday at the age of 72. He died of a heart attack. As per reports, he had dengue two weeks ago and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Meerut. After his treatment, he returned to Mumbai recently.

He had a heart attack and was declared dead by the doctors when he was brought to the hospital. The actor’s family lives in Mumbai and the last rites will be performed on Monday.

The actor had also worked in Hindi cinema in a career spanning over 46 years. He had worked in films like Mohra, Gupt and No Entry. In Hindi cinema, he had worked with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan.

His cinematic journey extended beyond languages, with contributions to films in many regional languages too, in over 250 films. It was after the massive success of his Bhojpuri film Om that he was catapulted to worldwide fame. He has worked with many people in Bhojpuri films including Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav.

