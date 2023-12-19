Saiyami Kher ventures into mixed martial arts training for Special Ops

After the success of Ghoomer, actor Saiyami Kher is back to training and this time in mixed martial arts for the third season of Special Ops by Neeraj Pandey. The actor will yet again be venturing into high-action sequences through her intensive special training as an undercover agent.

The actor expresses her excitement about essaying the role and undergoing the training, "I always love shooting for an action project. I have gone through MMA training for my film with Nagarjuna sir I did two years ago. It’s always special coming back to Special Ops. It’s a show that received a lot of love when the first season came out. So it gets bigger and better this time around. We have a great set of action directors on board. I hope this gets me a fully-fledged action role soon."

Also read: Saiyami Kher delves into her passion for cricket, redefining beauty standards and magic of manifestation

As her role demands Saiyami has to deliver an electrifying performance which requires her to do action sequences that are bound to leave the audience glued to the edges of their seat. The actor is known to be adventurous and has a love for outdoor sports.

She has immersed herself in a rigorous training schedule comprising kickboxing, hand-to-combat, and several other mixed disciplines. For over two weeks, she has been training with her personal trainer in Bombay and pushing boundaries to make her physique suitable for the role ahead. Her strength and dedication has been lauded by all. It is her unwavering spirit of commitment and delivery that makes her performance worth the watch for the viewers.

Also read: Saiyami Kher pens heartfelt note for ‘maushi’ Shabana Azmi