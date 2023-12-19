Vijay Deverakonda meets with fans during ‘Family Star’ shoot in NYC; Times Square lights up with film’s teaser

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda recently delighted fans as he shared updates from his New York trip on Instagram. The actor is in the Big Apple for the shoot of his upcoming film Family Star directed by Parasuram Petla and co-starring Mrunal Thakur.

During a break from filming, Vijay organised a fan meet in the city, showcasing his warm interaction with them. Dressed in winter attire, the actor sported a cheerful demeanour, posing for photos and engaging in conversations with the gathered fans. Some lucky enthusiasts even snagged selfies with Vijay amid his outdoor shooting sessions.

Also read: ‘I wanted streetwear with an Indian essence’: Vijay Deverakonda on re-launching 'RWDY'

Adding a touch of grandeur, the teaser of Family Star was shown on a Times Square billboard, capturing the attention of passersby and tourists. A video capturing director Parasuram’s joy as he witnessed the teaser on the iconic location was also shared online.

Originally slated for a Sankranthi release in January, the film’s schedule faced delays, pushing back the premiere. Producer Dil Raju explained the setback during a press meet, citing visa issues for the US shoot. He revealed the team would conclude shooting by December 19 and expressed optimism for a summer release.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda calls Samantha at midnight to tell a ‘knock knock joke’

Vijay was last seen in the 2023 film Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Portraying a middle-class Andhra man in Family Star, Vijay is also back on set for an untitled project with director Gowtam Tinnanuri, with Rashmika Mandanna rumoured to replace Sreeleela. Official confirmation is awaited.