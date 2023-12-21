Tete-e-tete with actor Rohan Verma 

Actor Rohan Verma has started showing his versatile prowess from a young age already. From successful roles in Kaalkoot to Sam Bahadur, the actor has many upcoming works. Indulge talks to him about his future roles and more.

How did you prepare to fit into the shoes of Attiqur Rahman?

We didn’t have a reference point in terms of videos or images of young Attiqur Rahman, so it was mostly a flight of imagination to dive into the being of this character in the given moment. What helped was a book called ‘Back to the Pavilion’ by the man himself M Attiqur Rahman. It enriched me with his life experiences, visuals of the wars they had fought, the spirit of his personality, and his lifelong friendship with Sam. Everything else was taken care of itself when I played the scenes with Vicky bhai, the friendship came in so organically.

Tell us about your character in the Hindi Adaptation of Angamaly Diaries.

I play Loki, who is one of the six friends who are trying their best to get ahead in life. A never-seen-before authentic Goa and its culture with characters you’ll fall in love with await you.

You play parallel lead in Ishq Jhamela, how was the experience?

Jerry is by far the most fun character I have played- impulsive, unpredictable, a clown, a superhero, an influencer, and villain all together. As an actor, a comedy like Ishq Jhamela is the balance between craft and surrender. We shot the film in London, which also happened to be the first time I travelled abroad in life, that too as an actor in a big film.

How did you bag the role in Murder in Mahim?

Bagging any role at this point in my career is a result of relentlessly auditioning for all the parts I am considered for. My part in Murder in Mahim is one such role. The director Raj Acharya trusted me to bring the vulnerable sensitivity that this part needed.

How easy or challenging is it to transition between characters in quick succession?

It’s a fun and playful challenge. Each role requires you to reinvent your approach and find different ways to engage with the world, the script, and the character. It has helped me deepen my craft.

When not working what do you do?

It ranges from sleeping the entire day to combinations of dancing, making music, working out, travelling, reading, and spending time with loved ones.