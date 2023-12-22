Actor Harshvardhan Rane' personal style is defined by comfort clothing

What is it you love about TASVA?

Tasva's commitment to redefining the groom's fashion experience is commendable, and it was great to be a part of the label’s launch in Patna. What I love about Tarun’s designer philosophy is that he believes luxe wear is all about comfort. Whenever we think of designer wear, we feel they are way beyond our budget and are cumbersome. TASVA defies both the notions successfully, I personally found the outfits light and comfortable.

What’s your personal fashion choices?

I love comfortable clothes which are breathable, they might not be suitable for all occasions but I need to feel free. If my clothes restrict free movement, I feel suffocated. So anything loose and airy and smart multi-functional is my kind of thing.

Five essentials in your wardrobe?

Definitely a nice vest or ganjee over which I can throw a jacket or a shirt, a stretchable denim that I can wear while camping, meeting or exercising, a versatile, crisp, collared white shirt in thick material that I can wear for casual formal occasions, a loose extra-large cotton t-shirt, and a nice sporty, semi-casual jacket.

Harshvardhan

Your all-time comfort wear?

A nice comfortable vest.

I am extremely particular about my footwear. I don’t like anything very fancy but I am especially fond of canvas boots. They are very rare to find, so, whenever I spot them, I buy a couple of pairs to last me a few years. I hate tying my shoelaces and always keep them open. I don’t like wearing watches and love wearing polaroid shades since the world looks different through polaroid lenses. I love something loose hanging around my neck, like a pendant.

Your upcoming projects?

I just finished filming four films last month. They include Miranda Brothers directed by Sanjay Gupta, a film based on soccer, where I play a footballer, There’s Dange by Bejoy Nambiar – a socio-political college drama, Kushan Nandy’s Kun Faya Kun, an interesting time travel film and Abhinay Deol’s next untitled film.