Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are busy giving some major holiday goals [SEE PICS]

With Christmas just around the corner, and the anticipation of the upcoming year fueling renewed enthusiasm, many people plan trips to make the most of this festive period. While some are still contemplating their holiday plans, Bollywood actresses Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have already embarked on a wonderful vacation.

Currently enjoying the best of times in Thailand, the inseparable BFFs are treating their followers to glimpses of their holiday escapade through captivating social media posts. What caught our attention was Mouni Roy’s latest Instagram post. In the snapshots, she was seen twinning with Disha in white. The carousel post also included individual images of the duo, capturing their moments as they basked in the scenic beauty of the beach. “Of sonnets and sunsets...” Mouni wrote as the caption. To this, Disha commented, “I love you.”

Disha Patani also shared glimpses of their vacation, offering viewers a glimpse of some enviable travel experiences. Among the images were captivating views of the beachside, complemented by a striking photograph of Disha herself donning a stunning swimsuit. Without using too many words to describe her feelings, she just added, “Thailand,” with a flower emoji.