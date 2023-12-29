ANNIV SPL: Debasish Mondal speaks about his upcoming projects

Debasish Mondal can safely call 2023 one of his best in terms of his film career. We saw his acting prowess in back-to-back releases including three web shows and two films — Shikarpur, Amriter Sandhane, Abar Proloy, Raktabeej and most recently, Pradhan — all of which had him in significant roles.

“Amriter Sandhane was a great experience. We shot the film in Varanasi and I always love outdoor locations. The responses to my act in Abar Proloy were overwhelming despite it being a side character. In Raktabeej, I played an important character but I didn’t have a long screen time, so initially I was in two minds about whether to take up the project or not. However, the character was challenging because I had to make it impactful within that short screen time. In Pradhan, my role is unique. I like wading through

challenging zones by playing unconventional characters,” says Mondal. Excerpts from the chat.

Do you regret getting more offers for character roles than leads?

I don’t think much after committing to a script. Once I have, all my thoughts and time go into preparing

for the character, and how to shape it better than my last. Also, at a time when content and the way it’s executed have evolved so much, it is more challenging to play shaded characters imitating real life. The audience remembers them more.

Debasish

Where do you think you have room for improvement?

As an actor, I feel the need to grow every day in all aspects. Acting and improvements in expressing oneself are a lifelong process which is what makes it such an interesting art form. We have to prove ourselves in every character that we play, big or small. Turning into a different person, who may or may not be like you is not an easy task.

A genre that you would love to explore?

I like to play roles that challenge me as an actor. I tend to avoid taking up characters that have already been

portrayed on screen. Even if I do, I try to see, think and play it from an unexplored perspective.

What are the upcoming projects in your pipeline?

Lady Chatterjee, will be out by midnext year. I have also done a Hindi anthology called Flowers of the

Mountains, which is currently doing festival rounds and will have a theatrical release next year.