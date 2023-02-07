Hema Malini, Raveena Tandon gather to honour Lata Mangeshkar on her first death anniversary

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagarm to post photos from the gathering

Monday (February 6, 2023) marked the first death anniversary of the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar. Numerous people from the industry gathered to honour the Bharat Ratna awardee on the day. Actresses Hema Malini, Asha Parekh, Kajol, and Raveena Tandon also gathered to honour the late singer. Raveena also posted photos from the meet on her Instagram handle.

Sharing a couple of snaps from the gathering, Raveena wrote, “All about tonight! Legends in honour of Lata Mangeshkarji, Asha Parekh ji, Hema ji.” The photographs showed Hema Malini and Asha Parekh, two seasoned actors dressed in silk sarees, sitting down. Asha looked stunning in a black saree while Hema donned a green and silk saree. Raveena was dressed in an ivory outfit, and Kajol was seen wearing a green silk kurta.

Recently, Usha Mangeshkar, sister of Lata, stated that the family is still processing the loss of the music superstar. “People are only now returning home in her memory and thinking of her. Even now, we are quite depressed. It's just beyond depressing,” Usha told media sources.

A recent ceremony for the construction of the late singer's mausoleum in Haji Ali in Mumbai was attended by Usha and other family members. Usha, the primary guest at the ceremony, performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the memorial. According to reports, the memorial will be built adjacent to Haji Ali chowk in Mumbai's Tardeo neighbourhood, which is close to Peddar Road, Lata's former home.

Lekha Washington's design for the memorial, which is shaped like a tree, was chosen. “It looks like trees are flying in clouds. The structure will be different and unique. The memorial will be completed in three months. I am really excited about it,” Lekha told media sources.

On Monday, Lata's family members also requested the Maharashtra government to honour her by renaming Mumbai's coastal road, a significant undertaking to relieve the city's traffic.

Lata created a musical legacy that transcends linguistic and geographic boundaries for music lovers. She began working in the 1940s. The track, Lukka Chuppi, composed by AR Rahman for the 2006 film, Rang De Basanti, is considered to be her most popular song to date.

