Actor Shamita Shetty hopes for a better society for women, as her film The Tenant releases today

Returning to the silver screen after long a hiatus, Shamita Shetty marks her return to the theatres with a strong, impactful story of a single, independent woman in the film The Tenant. As the film releases today, Shamita pours her heart out in a social media post urging her fans to watch the film.

With pictures that offer glimpses into the film, Shamita Shetty posted on social media saying, "A film that I'm so proud off. A story that needs to be told for all women out there who have been time and again subjected to Patriarchy, lack of privacy, sexism or constant judgement for what they wear or just how they are!!!!

The journey of Meera in The Tenant is especially close to my heart having been subjected to a lot of constant judgement in my life.. very few wanted to understand my story but were constantly so quick to judge.

Here s hoping for a positive change in our society, one that will let our women live their lives unapologetic, pursuing their dreams with courage for a life they want to live.. afraid of nothing!! THE TENANT is finally OUT IN CINEMAS NEAR YOU... My beautiful tribe.. go watch it".

Shouldering the film and driving the narrative solely, Shamita Shetty is not only returning to the silver screen with The Tenant but also delivering a female-centric, contemporary narrative stirring conversations.

Mirroring the prevailing social prejudices and judgements towards modern, single women, Shamita highlights the struggles of women in a conservative Indian environment.

Opting for important and impactful roles, Shamita Shetty has been delivering impressive performances.