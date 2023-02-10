Actor Dino Morea shares with us his thoughts about pet adoption and his four legged friends Maximus and Ganpat

Dino Morea has been stealing hearts ever since he debuted with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi in 1999 and now he is all set to make a comeback with back to back releases across three languages with Telugu film Agent, Malayalam film Bandra and Hindi movie Mere Husband ki Biwi this year. Over the years, Dino has also established himself as a successful entrepreneur besides being an actor, and developed a keen interest in promoting pet health and wellness. Ambassador for Pet Fed, India’s biggest pet festival that took place across three cities recently Dino shares with us more about Maximus and Ganpat- his four legged fur babies.

What made you associate with the Pet Fed?

I am associated with Pet Fed because I think it’s a fantastic initiative, something that has not been thought of on this scale before. My love for animals has to be one of the other prime reasons. I have grown up in a neighbourhood that was spacious and green enough to be home to squirrels, numerous birds and even horses which naturally developed in me a love for animals. My parents too used to take me and my brothers out for vacations in the jungle often, hence my love for animals can be traced back to my formative years. Pet Fed is a celebration of all four legged friends and witnesses them coming together something larger than being confined to one’s house. Hence, it was the perfect event for me to be an ambassador for.

Why do you think adoption is more important than buying pets?

I do not promote buying breeds mainly because not all breeds are suited to live in our country, take St Bernards for example. People think keeping certain breeds in air conditioned rooms is good enough but that is not how pets are supposed to survive. Again, houses have polished marble flooring these days which may develop health issues like arthritis in dogs. Indie dogs on the other hand are hardier and meant to live longer since they are naturally built to survive the Indian climate in general. Either way, an individual should not buy a pet in order to show others that they have one. It is important to take into account every aspect of their natural wellness when it comes to petting animals.

What does a usual day look like for Maximus and Ganpat- your Labrador and Indie friends?

A usual day generally begins with a long walk in the park for them, followed by some playtime in our garden. I have two dogs; hence they keep each other in company. They have their first meal of the day after this and nap in the sun and shade alternatively. In the evenings again, they look forward to a walk where they meet other dogs and have a small socializing session of their own. It’s time for the second meal of the day by the time they come back. They are highly energetic and are all over the guests if they are visiting me, and I play with them whenever I am at home and make sure they get proper attention and care.