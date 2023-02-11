Sharad Kelkar joins the Marvel family as Wolverine

Through the course of his career, Sharad Kelkar has consistently set benchmarks with his performances that cut across genres, be it Tanhaji, Laxmi or Har Har Mahadev among many others. Not only that, he is also given his voice for films like, Guardians of the Galaxy, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Bahubali franchise and Gaddalakomda Ganesh.

In recent developments, it is now confirmed that Sharad Kelkar will play Wolverine in the Marvel franchise thereby lending his voice to an international project of this scale. Given that the actor has inimitable style and class and is as versatile as it gets, it will be interesting to see how this develops into another career highlight.