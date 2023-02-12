Couple goals! Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stanković to have another wedding on Valentine's Day in Udaipur

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress-model Natasa Stanković continue to set cute couple goals three years after they tied the knot! The duo is set to have a grand, traditional wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Valentine's Day (February 14), unlike their previous, low-key court marriage.

A popular media house quoted a source as saying, “They got married in a court back then. Everything was rushed when it happened. The idea of them having a lavish wedding has been on their mind ever since. They all are very excited about it.”

The source also mentioned that the pre- and post-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet will commence on February 13 and continue till February 16, and that the theme of the wedding would primarily be white. Preparations for the ceremony commenced in November last year, according to the media report.

Sources also claimed that Natasa would wear a pristine white Dolce and Gabbana gown for the ceremony.

Hardik (29) and Natasa (30) became husband and wife in an intimate affair on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with a baby boy, Agastya in July 2020.