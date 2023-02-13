Ram Charan, Shankar, Team RC15 share a sweet congratulatory video for Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra; watch here

Ram Charan and Team RC15 shared a special message video on Monday for newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in which the team can be seen wishing the couple by throwing flowers in the air and congratulating them on their union. In response to the video, Kiara took to Instagram Stories to thank the RC15 team.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “This is the sweetest surprise for us. Feeling the love. Thank you soo much sir Shankar Shanmugham. And my RC 15 team! Lots and lots of love to you guys.” She also tagged director Shankar, Ram Charan, and producer Dil Raju in the post.

On Monday, the makers of the film dropped the video and showered their blessings on the newlywed couple. Sharing the video, they wrote, “Team #RC15 #SVC50 wishes @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara a very happy married life! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, love and light.”

Kiara and Ram Charan worked together in the 2019 Telugu movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama and have been friends since then.

The tentatively titled film RC15, touted to be an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female lead. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

RC15 will release in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film is scheduled for release in 2023.