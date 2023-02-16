Interview: Actor Pia Bajpiee, who's in Lost, believes in projects that have a wider audience reach

She was in Kashmir for a vacation when she got a call for the film Lost's audition. Since working with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury was always on her wish list, she cut her holiday short and returned to Mumbai for the same. That's bubbly actress Pia Bajpiee for you. We talk with the popular actor from the South about the same and more.

What's your role and how did you prepare for it?

Filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury clearly told me not to over-prepare and not to put any extra effort into the role of Ankita, he just told me to be natural. We had a couple of workshops where he clearly instructed all of us not to act. I am a director's actor, I only follow what my director says because I believe he knows the characters well. So I just listened to him and didn't watch any tape or reference video. So whatever little preparation we did was only done during those workshops.

Tell us about working with Aniruddha?

I remember my first meeting when I went to Kolkata for the first time, I was about to begin my first schedule for Lost. I met him over a coffee in Kolkata, where we discussed various topics and then I realised these are the exact characteristics of Ankita, which was so simple yet beautiful. That meeting helped me grasp my character so well that from the very first take, I got connected with my character.

Tell us about your experience shooting in Kolkata?

When the first time I saw Kolkata in Vidya Balan's film Kahani, I was struck by the beauty of this city and Lost gave me the opportunity to visit Kolkata for the first time. It's a unique combination of modernity and vintage and I fell in love with the food and culture of the city.

How was it working with Pankaj Tripathi?

Pankaj Tripathi is a living legend. I remember when the first time I saw him on set, I had goosebumps. He was right in front of me and he said that my character had lots of ups and downs and was a strong character and that he was sure I would do justice to it. That was such a kind gesture.

How you have grown as an actor in all these years?

As an actor, whatever roles we portray on screen, we leave our personal touch or mark on it. We always learn with every new role and whatever I am today, that's different than how I was during my first film. I am learning with my experiences and still there is a long way to go.

What inspires you as an actor?

Lost is my 19 film. And I have done many projects down south. In this unpredictable acting journey there are several ups and downs and that inspires me.

How do you choose a project?

Earlier my criteria were the story and the script and that my role should be interesting. Later, I realised that it's not enough to demand a good story or character, the setup too has to be best, because if there is no good publicity and not reaching the audiences, then there's no point in doing it. But OTT platforms have changed things in a positive manner now.

Upcoming projects?

My next project is Laal Rang 2 and soon I will start shooting for it.

Lost is streaming on ZEE5.