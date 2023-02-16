'Welcome to my heart, it’s chaotic but it’s yours,' says Swara Bhaskar as she marries social activist Fahad Ahmad

Actress Swara Bhasker confirmed her marriage to political activist Fahad Ahmad on Twitter today. She narrated their love story in a film that featured a collage of all their wonderful moments. The Veere Di Wedding actress revealed that the couple had legally wed on January 6 this year, according to the Special Marriage Act.

As stated in his Twitter profile bio, Fahad is the Maharashtra Unit President of the Samajwadi Party's youth wing. The actress released a video on Twitter describing their love story. Swara gave a glimpse of her court wedding in the registrar's office with her parents present towards the end of the video.

She captioned the video and wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! (sic)"

Swara Bhasker previously surprised her followers with her most recent Instagram post. The actress posted a photo of herself with her head curled up in someone's arms. While they lay on a bed, a man's arm gently embraces the woman. "This may be love (sic)," Swara wrote as the post's caption.

Before, there were reports that Swara Bhasker was dating screenwriter Himanshu Sharma and they decided to part ways in 2019.

