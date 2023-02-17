Special interview: Actor Sanghmitra Hitaishi chooses her roles with a lot of care

Best known for her work in Lajwanti, her portrayal of an LGBTQ+ character in Netflix's Bombay Begums, Disneyplus Hotstar's Out of Love, Amazon Prime's Chudala, and B.A. Pass 2, actress Sanghmitra Hitaishi is on a roll now.

The actress, who is also a part of National Award-winning short films like Custody and Fly Bird and a Spanish feature film El Desentierro, will be next seen in Dahaad alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah among others. We talk to the spunky artist about that and more.

Tell us about Dahaad?

When Karan auditioned me for the part it was still being developed. So I didn’t really know what it would eventually become. To work for Tiger Baby Films and Excel entertainment was on my bucket list, so I had to do it. Also, I wanted to work with Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.

Sanghmitra Hitaishi

Tell us about your role?

I can’t really reveal anything about my character or the show. We had cast readings before Covid-19 and then after the pandemic we had online workshops. I tend to prepare a lot to understand the psychology of the character because in the end she in that fictional world has had a human journey and that’s what has made her the way she is. It’s important for me to understand that.

How was it working with Sonakshi?

Sonakshi and I didn’t get to spend much time on sets. But the few times we did and during the readings, she was fun to be around.

You have always managed to keep your body of work diverse. How do you choose your work?

The directors and their vision are very important to me. My first question to a director is why are you telling this story and why me? If they have clarity on both I feel like I can trust the director to take the plunge. The second is of course my character, and if she is a negative character, how can I still bring out her humanity, make the audience empathise with her. Mandira, in Out of Love was written to be a negative character but I wanted to show that she was a good friend simply caught between two friends, she didn’t really have malicious intentions for either. Third, I will never do a character that is written to push regressive, social and political propaganda.

Sanghmitra Hitaishi

What inspires you as an actor?

Psychology and storytelling, the need to understand human behaviour, to become a medium to tell human stories, and be part of the human exchange are what drive me to continue being an actor.

You grow as an actor by being curious about life and people -- even those who are different from you -- by stepping out of your comfort zone and experiencing complex, difficult human emotions.

Tell us about your next Spanish project?

It’s a feature film called La Ultima Victima.

Your other upcoming projects?

I have a web series with MTV and Colosseum Films coming up next. It’s a musical drama.

Your fitness mantra?

Movement. I like being physically agile. I walk a lot, I work out every day and I eat whatever I like moderately. I follow intermittent fasting. I don’t diet.

What are your hair and skin secrets?

My hair has been severely damaged because of changing hair colours and heat styling for my roles. So at the moment, I am trying to save them and let them recover. I’ll mostly switch to realistic natural wigs for roles to save my own hair. I really don’t have any skin regimen, I should though.

What're your fashion choices?

My entire closet is full of subdued colours, mostly white, black and toned-down colours. I am very particular about, the cut, the fit and the fall of an outfit. I like dressing both girly and androgynous. You will very rarely find me wearing heavy prints. I love clothes. I use them as a form of self-expression. They give out the details of who I am before even I have uttered a word.