Actor Couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi get real about love, marriage and flings

For cool and stylish couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, the audio show Social Distancing is their first project together where they play a married couple together. A modern romantic audio show written by none other than best-selling author Chetan Bhagat and directed by Simran Singh the show that's streaming on Audible touches upon the relationship hiccups that couple Raghavan Rao and Savi go through during the pandemic. We speak with Neha and Angad about the same, their take on infidelity and more.

This is your first project together as a couple. How excited are you?

Angad: I am extremely excited. It's my first voice work and it's a series written by Chetan Bhagat, who's a big name when it comes to novels.

It felt great to get a character like Raghavan Rao. He is a successful leadership coach, an entrepreneur, a father and a husband who's amidst a romantic affair with a colleague. It holds a special place since I always wanted to play a part like him -- flawed, funny and goofy and hence it's a kind of passion project.

Neha: We have worked together a couple of times including Rangeelay and Ungli but we are playing husband and wife for the first time and it's a great opportunity.

Neha, how much do you relate to your role?

Neha: Savi is a very similar kind of person and I am in real life a lot like her. Simran took the lead and made it easier for me and also the fact that Angad dubbed it before me, I had to only match his voice quality and modulation and I heard the final material, it's fantastic.

Angad, what would have been your stance if you got caught in an affair?

Angad: Well if hypothetically I ever got caught in such a situation like this, I would just come clean and accept what has happened. It's about acceptance which is kind of the first crucial step towards the dissipation of all anger and frustrations. Otherwise, it keeps building up and one has to lie to cover up and it goes into a loop.

Do you believe in flings or extramarital affairs?

Angad: Have as many flings as you want to have but before marriage. I get a bit worried when people say they are marrying their childhood sweethearts because that means you haven't lived your life. You have to go through a lot more in life before you marry because if you haven't gone through various relationships there's an urge to look outside marriage. Before marrying you need to be sure what you can deal with and what kind of energy your partner carries. Your past experiences help you navigate your relationship more maturely in the present.

Neha: I feel infidelity is the first step towards betrayal and hurting someone. You need to address the elephant in the room and if you don't feel like being with someone don't be in an unhappy relationship but do not settle for infidelity.

Are you forgiving in nature if your partner admits to a fling?

Angad: It happened to me once and it went into a loop of lies and then there was acceptance and I was very forgiving then. I am not a sponge, I don't soak anything, I live in the moment and I forget about the past. It's the same with my memory, I don't store too much. As humans we make blunders and mistakes, we fall and learn but as long as you are accepting and there's harmony between two people, it's perfectly fine. I am not here to judge or hold grudges and I feel no one means to hurt others in their correct state of mind. Sometimes it's the weight of the past you carry, and sometimes they still have other issues which are deep-rooted and unaddressed which come out in various other ways and make them angry and less forgiving. But forgiving helps you lead a better life.

Neha: I feel if you are hurt you are not always forgiving.

How are you enjoying parenthood?

Angad: My children are my best friends and I love hanging out with them and doing fun things together. I also do correct them but my tone is very different. Kids should be handled with kid gloves and shouting, screaming or getting angry is not the way of addressing something. Using the correct tone and way of talking will get your point across and children understand that very well.

Neha: We built our nest of love and we love coming back to the madness where there's no sense of sanity but a sense of belonging and the latter is way more important.

Your me time?

Angad: I love the idea of an empty house where I can take a quick nap in the afternoon while alone but when I am alone I start missing the children since I am so used to the hustle-bustle which makes for a beautiful family.

Neha: Exercise. I also feel bad sometimes for putting friendships on the back burner. I am trying to be more social and we often plan to take 3-4 days of vacation without the kids but then we book for six which is great.

Upcoming projects?

Angad: I have two films with R Balki, the sports drama Ghoomer opposite Saiyami Kher and the short film Made for Each Other with Mrunal Thakur under Lust Stories. I just wrapped up shooting for the Hindi version of the web show Suspicion and will start filming for two more movies in March.

Neha: I have a comedy produced by Dharma and directed by Anand Tiwari. It has Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in it.

Social Distancing is streaming on Audible