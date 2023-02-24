Revathy talks about her new film & her vision towards filmmaking

We saw her winning hearts with her Hindi film Salaam Venky starring Kajol in the lead and now, she will be seen on screen in Rajesh Bachchani’s upcoming Hindi film Jagjivan Ki Patni Ka Teesra Pyar, along with veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who passed away last November at the age of 77.

The film revolves around Jagjivan (Gokhale) and Suru’s (Revathy) lives, who are married to each other for over half a century and are living a blissful life up in the hills. The only shadow in the clear skies is Suru’s dementia which surfaces periodically and takes her away from her husband. Jagjivan’s efforts are now focused on bringing his wife’s smile back so he can smile with her too. We had a tête-à-tête with the very versatile Revathy about the same.

Tell us something about Jagjivan Ki Patni Ka Teesra Pyar?

Director Rajesh Bachchani told me the title of the film and shared the story with me, and I liked it very much. This movie is everything about the endearing love between this elderly couple Jagjivan and Suru, Jagjivan’s hope to bring back a smile on Suru’s face, and the difficulties that they both face. I think stories like these are very relatable and talk heaps about the emotional turmoil that most of us endure.

The film would see you opposite the late actor Vikram Gokhale. Could you share some of the shooting memories?

It's so amazing to work with someone like Vikram Gokhale. He’s the kind of person who would want everyone involved in a project to do well. I have worked with several people like that in my entire career. I feel that it is very important for an actor to constantly think about the character and the film, and unless everybody performs well, the film never works. The bond that we had on the sets, happened to be very crucial for the film too. He was a foodie and we had some great food on the sets.

You have often said that you draw inspiration from women around you, can you elucidate?

During your whole life, certain stories stay with you and you somehow feel that you want to tell those to others. It just happens. I think I relate to women's stories more because I am a woman. I empathise with them and immediately connect with their achievements and sorrows. And I love human relationships. So the three films that I have directed so far are all about relationships of different kinds, with the woman as the main protagonist.

Who would you consider your real-life inspiration?

I have many actually, the closest being my mother. I have to say that in Jagjigan Ki Patni ka Teesra Pyar, the character Suraiya or Suru, is a very lively woman and age makes no difference to her. My mom is a livewire, just like Suru. I have tried to adopt my mother’s demeanour to help me play Suru.

A filmmaker, or an actor. Which one would you choose first?

I wouldn’t choose, both reflect very different creative aspects of mine. As a maker, you are there from the very beginning, till the film is complete. As an actor, you are following the directions, but you are creating the character in your head and in the visuals.

Your latest directorial venture Salaam Venky just released on OTT. How do you feel?

I am happy because most people said it’s an OTT film. I don’t understand all this honestly. A film is a film, but nowadays it takes a lot to bring people to the theatres. So probably, Salaam Venky will attract more audience and do better on OTT. The same is true for Jagjivan Ki Patni ka Teesra Pyar. OTT release is a good option for films like these. It’s a small-budget film but a good one. I think audiences now find it more comfortable to sit back at home and watch it at a convenient time.

With OTT, the truth is, you can watch a Tamil film in Iceland, or maybe an Iranian film in the Bengal villages. And that you can reach people anywhere is an amazing concept.

In recent times, films are often not doing great in the theatres. Does that make you extra nervous as an actor/filmmaker?

Not really. I am in a phase of my life where I have stories to share with people. And I feel it will find a way. So the nervousness is not about making something but about reaching people who matter. Salaam Venky is such a film that I wanted to show and make people understand what mothers or families go through when someone in the family has a condition like Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. I just hope it reaches the world and makes people empathetic towards such families, and not get scared or run away from them. What happens with most people with disabilities is that people don’t know how to deal with them. These films are a way to make people understand that everyone has a life and that we should respect each other’s lives. We should all look forward to living together in this world.

A poster of Jagjivan Ki Patni Ka Teesra Pyar

How do you choose a film as an actor?

I listen to the story, and if I can connect, I decide to do it after I am confident that the director will be able to pull the show and will be able to make it the way he is telling it.

What are the plans for 2023?

I am working on an untitled script and hoping to start shooting the film sometime in the second half of the year.