Ram Charan & Upasana announce that India will be their first born's birthplace

Accomplished entrepreneur, philanthropist Upasana Kamineni Konidela, and actor Ram Charan, are all set to welcome their first baby in India. The couple had announced their first pregnancy back in December 2022. Upasana, who is also the Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals, is excited to have her child delivered in her home country amid the hospital staff she has known for years.

Speculation had arisen after Ram Charan's appearance on popular news show Good Morning America, leading to rumors that the couple might be planning to welcome their firstborn in the USA. However, Upasana took to Twitter to clarify that their delivery will be taking place in India.

Expressing her enthusiasm for this new phase in her life, Upasana shared, "I am thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country - India, surrounded by a world class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation."