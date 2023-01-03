Arjun Rampal visits a mass wedding in Vadodara as chief guest

Actor Arjun Rampal joined Zaryaah Foundation in their initiative to get 67 couples married in Umeta Vadodara at a mass wedding event. The Foundation, established with the intention to serve people of every religion with their educational, health, and social needs, has done extensive work by building schools and healthcare facilities in remote areas, building temples and mosques, and arranging mass weddings.

Arjun Rampal was invited as a chief guest at this historic event in Gujarat where he witnessed the joint celebration of numerous underprivileged families. The actor took to his social media to share a picture from the event and express his gratitude in being part of the noble initiative.

Arjun Rampal wrote, “Started the new year on a perfect note, 67 couples were married today, in Umeta Vadodara. They comprise of orphans or families with members who are unemployed, who couldn’t afford a wedding for their daughters. A match is made. A groom found. Their marriages take place together with a great celebration. Congratulations to the newlyweds and wish them a great future together. Thanks to Mr. Allaharakha the whole team of #ThreeMonkeys the #zaryaahfoundation a great initiative. Blessed to be a part of it.”

The actor has a series of interesting upocming projects like Crakk alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Applause Entertainment's The Rapist alongside Konkana Sen Sharma, Ronnie Screwvala's next and Abbas–Mustan's 3 Monkeys.