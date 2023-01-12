Ram Charan and wife Upasana represent India at the Golden Globes with understated elegance 

Actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela represented India at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 with understated elegance, panache and ease.

The best dressed for the evening, Upasana wore a Manish Malhotra sari with a bindi and open hair whilst Ram complimented her in a custom Tarun Tahiliani outfit with his charming smile.

The fact that they chose Indian designers on the red carpet along with Ram asking the USA media to invite Indian superheroes to America, showcase that they value their culture and nation. Their look has received praise from fans on social media as well as the press in the USA.