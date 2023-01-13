Meet Chintan Rachchh, the debutant who plays Omar in upcoming series Class

Chintan Rachchh, a popular social media poet and a well-known thespian is all set todebut as the youngest cast member of Class -- an upcoming web series on Netflix. Chintan's journey from a small-town boy to a theatre artist to becoming one of the most popular poets on social media has been inspiring for many.

Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, the coming-of-age show is the Indian adaptation of the globally acclaimed series, Elite. It is fuelled by power, love, drama, and suspense, and introduces the very talented artist Chintan Rachchh as Faruq Manzoor.

Chintan Rachchh

Class is an upcoming web series that focuses on friendships that crash, dynamics that clash, and friction as students from the other side of the town join the high-class Hamptons International School. Chintan will be playing one of the lead characters in this series, which promises to be an exciting ride. His unique style of poetry has already garnered him a lot of attention, and fans are eagerly awaiting his debut in this series. And according to a very close source, Chintan Rachchh is very excited to play Omar's character from the popular Netflix series Elite. He has done an incredible job out of Omar's character and the Delhi vibe makes him stand out.