Namita Thapar: Proudly the Expertise-Waali!

Shark Tank is now back with its second season in India and while the show continues to rake in TRPs, one of the most talked about personalities on the show continues to be Namita Thapar. Already into its fifth episode, we catch up with the quirky entrepreneur, who is also the executive director of Indian multinational pharmaceutical company — Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, to find out more about the upcoming season, what it means to be a woman entrepreneur in today’s India and lots more. Excerpts.

Tell us about Season 2? The excitement has begun, what else can we expect?

The new season will have a lot of masti between the sharks. There are new founders, new ideas and the contestants are definitely better prepared, which is a good thing, but it’s definitely made our lives harder. We had a really tough time picking the ones we wanted to invest in. What we’re trying here, is to give Indians a crash course in MBA through storytelling and I think we’ve achieved that mission. We’re celebrating entrepreneurs, celebrating our job creators and teaching business in a very fun manner. So, yes, it’s been fun, but I think this season will have an even bigger impact than Season 1.

What’s the one moniker you’ve earned from Season 1 that you absolutely love?

When people see me at the traffic signal, they call me ‘expertise-waali’ and that just cracks me up. I absolutely love it and I take it in my stride and remember to stay grounded, because the day it gets to your head, it’s over.

Where do you draw the line on how much you can share as advice on the show? It is, after all, a rat race out there!

There’s business and then there’s Namita Thapar, the person. When it comes to Emcure, I have a very big responsibility; we’re on the cusp of going public, so I have to be careful about what I say and what I shouldn’t say, especially from a company’s perspective. But, when it comes to Namita Thapar, two years ago, I got into this self-evolution journey, where I think the biggest thing I want to achieve in life is authenticity. I am who I am. I don’t have any qualms about what I say. I don’t filter or think through or ask questions ahead of time — I think it’s important to just be who you are and everything has to come from your heart.

Namita Thapar

Do you connect more with the women entrepreneurs on the show?

Yes, I do connect with the women more. Because a lot of time when women tell you stories at the Tank, you can resonate with a lot of those stories and we should openly speak about these barriers that women entrepreneurs face which their male counterparts may not be facing. But, at the same time, we should not make them sob stories, because a lot of times women hold themselves back because of the self-limiting behaviour they are taught by patriarchal society. So, while it is important to give some of these stereotypes a voice — and I use that very responsibly, because today, I do have a voice — it is also very important to ensure women entrepreneurs understand two things: nothing speaks louder than your outcomes, which are your eventual numbers and that one needs to get out of that self-limiting behaviour.

You’re always impeccably dressed and your fans love that about you, so, what is your personal sense of style?

My personal sense of style depends on my mood. I’m made for comfort and I dress according to what I feel like on that day and in that moment. You should ensure that your beauty from within shines through.

You’re always in such great shape; care to share your fitness regimen with us?

I work very hard to keep in shape. I am a Gujarati — we look at food and put on weight. (Laughs) I’m genetically doomed. So, I work out seven days a week and I do a combination of dance aerobics, yoga, functional training and walking. I mix it up to keep it fun. I’m also very careful about what I eat. I am a vegetarian, I don’t drink and I try to ensure my diet is largely gluten-free. I don’t diet, but I eat right.

And finally, what next?

I am just getting started. I think this is just the beginning for me. I am juggling a lot of roles. I am with Emcure and I also have my entrepreneur’s academy, I have my books, Shark Tank and my role as a mom — it’s a full life. But I do have room for a few more things. I am open to whatever exciting thing comes my way and I will grab it, because I want to be a life-long learner.

Monday to Friday, 10 pm, on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on SonyLIV.

